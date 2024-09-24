Pakistan condemns Israel’s aggression against Lebanon

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday condemned in the strongest possible terms, Israel’s latest military aggression against Lebanon, massacring hundreds of civilians.

In a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) said that the act of aggression against the Republic of Lebanon is a grave violation of the UN Charter and international law. “It is a dangerous escalation that has further endangered peace and security in an already volatile region,” it added.

Pakistan reaffirmed its full support for Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and said that it stands in solidarity with the people of Lebanon and for their right to live in peace and security.

“We call upon the international community to take urgent steps to hold Israel to account for its alarming adventurism in the region and its acts of aggression and genocide,” the Foreign Office added.

Lebanon’s deadliest day in decades saw 10,000 people flee for their lives as a result of airstrikes carried out by Israel’s military on Hezbollah locations in Lebanon. According to Lebanese authorities, the strikes claimed 492 lives.

Earlier, the US State Department urged Americans in Lebanon to leave the country while commercial options remain available, as the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah flares.

“Due to the unpredictable nature of ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel and recent explosions throughout Lebanon, including Beirut, the US Embassy urges US citizens to depart Lebanon while commercial options still remain available,” the State Department said in an updated advisory.

“At this time, commercial flights are available, but at reduced capacity. If the security situation worsens, commercial options to depart may become unavailable,” it added.