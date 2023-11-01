Pakistan condemns Israel’s attack on Jabaliya refugee camp in Gaza

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday condemned Israel’s barbaric attack on the Jabaliya refugee camp in Gaza that resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries including of women and children.

The death toll in Israel’s vicious bombardment in Gaza after October 7 has crossed 8,000 mark. The United Nations said that the Gaza Strip has become a graveyard for thousands of children as it feared the prospect of more dying of dehydration.

Foreign Office spokesperson in her statement said the attack is the latest in a series of war crimes being perpetrated against the people of Gaza.

The FO said the situation underlined the urgency of an unconditional ceasefire to protect civilians from further carnage.

We urge the international community, especially the backers of Israel, to take urgent measures to bring an end to hostilities, lift the siege of Gaza, protect civilians, and facilitate humanitarian corridors for provision of uninterrupted relief supplies to the beleaguered people of Gaza, it said.

Read more: FM Jilani underscores urgency of ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Gaza

Separately, Caretaker Foreign Minister (FM) Jalil Abbas Jilani underscored the urgency of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and safe passage for humanitarian assistance to Palestinians.

The foreign minister stressed the need for immediate ceasefire during a telephonic conversation with Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Samantha Power.