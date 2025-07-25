web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Friday, July 25, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Pakistan condemns Israel’s illegal annexation attempt in Occupied West Bank

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday unequivocally condemned the Israeli parliament’s unlawful attempt to assert “sovereignty” over the Occupied West Bank, calling it a grave violation of international law reflecting Israel’s persistent disregard for Palestinian rights and established international norms.

“Such deliberate and provocative actions highlight the occupying power’s systematic attempts to undermine efforts for peace and entrench its illegal occupation. These unilateral measures represent a dangerous escalation that jeopardizes regional stability and prospects for a just and lasting settlement,” Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said in a statement.

He called upon the international community to take swift and decisive action to hold Israel accountable for its violations of United Nations Security Council resolutions and international humanitarian law.

These measures will neither be recognized nor alter the internationally acknowledged status of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, he added.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the Palestinian people’s inalienable right to self-determination, the spokesperson said, “We steadfastly advocate for the establishment of an independent, sovereign, and viable Palestinian state based on the pre-June 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, in accordance with relevant United Nations resolutions.”

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.