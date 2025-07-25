Pakistan condemns Israel’s illegal annexation attempt in Occupied West Bank

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday unequivocally condemned the Israeli parliament’s unlawful attempt to assert “sovereignty” over the Occupied West Bank, calling it a grave violation of international law reflecting Israel’s persistent disregard for Palestinian rights and established international norms.

“Such deliberate and provocative actions highlight the occupying power’s systematic attempts to undermine efforts for peace and entrench its illegal occupation. These unilateral measures represent a dangerous escalation that jeopardizes regional stability and prospects for a just and lasting settlement,” Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said in a statement.

He called upon the international community to take swift and decisive action to hold Israel accountable for its violations of United Nations Security Council resolutions and international humanitarian law.

These measures will neither be recognized nor alter the internationally acknowledged status of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, he added.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the Palestinian people’s inalienable right to self-determination, the spokesperson said, “We steadfastly advocate for the establishment of an independent, sovereign, and viable Palestinian state based on the pre-June 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, in accordance with relevant United Nations resolutions.”