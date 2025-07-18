web analytics
Pakistan condemns Israel’s military aggression against Syria

Web Desk
ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN – July 18, 2025: Pakistan has strongly condemned Israel’s continued military aggression against Syria.

Delivering a national statement during the UN Security Council briefing on the situation in Syria, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad called for the immediate cessation of all violations of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Pakistan termed the Israeli aggression not only irresponsible, but also dangerous and deliberately destabilizing.

Back in April, Pakistan told the UN Security Council that Israel’s recent air strikes across Syria were in flagrant violations of international law, and also undermined the country’s pursuit of political stabilization and national reconciliation.

“We are witnessing a deeply troubling pattern: continued, unprovoked Israeli military aggression; repeated violations of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement; an illegal military presence in the Area of Separation; and open declarations of indefinite occupation, ” Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, told the 15-member Council during a briefing on the situation in Syria.

Voicing alarm at the escalating attacks on multiple locations in Syria—including civilian infrastructure and urban centers— he said those military actions have caused civilian casualties and posed a grave threat to regional and international peace and security.

