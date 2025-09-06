Pakistan condemns Israel's plan to displace Palestinians

Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned the recent statements by the Israeli occupying power, expressing its intention to forcibly displace Palestinians from their land.

“Such actions are a clear violation of international law and a deliberate attempt to sabotage efforts for achieving peace and stability in the region,” Pakistan’s Foerign Office said in statement.

It added that forced displacement and continued expansion of illegal settlements reflect Israel’s disregard for international human rights and humanitarian law.

“We call upon the international community to play its role in addressing the humanitarian plight of the civilians and to hold Israel accountable,”

Pakistan reaffirmed its unwavering support for the Palestinian people in their just struggle for self-determination and for a sovereign, independent Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, called on countries shielding Israel at the UN Security Council to urgently reconsider their policies, warning that such support has enabled “mass carnage” of Palestinians in Gaza.

“The occupying power’s apologists must introspect and objectively assess the consequences of their policies,” Asim Iftikhar Ahmad told the 15-member Council.

“What else is complicity? In fact, impunity has become Israel’s shield – and this Council’s silence, its enabler,” he said, stressing that the Council “cannot remain a bystander” and must act decisively to fulfill its Charter responsibility for maintaining international peace and security.

Highlighting the scale of destruction in Gaza, the envoy noted that most of the more than 62,000 people killed were women and children. “This cannot be collateral damage. It is mass carnage,” he declared.

Ambassador Ahmad said that Israel is carrying out “a campaign of ethnic cleansing in plain sight” through mass killings, displacement, famine, settlements, and the systematic destruction of habitable land. He also condemned Israel’s planned full occupation of Gaza City, calling it a “blueprint for further humanitarian catastrophe” that could displace up to one million more people.