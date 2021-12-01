Pakistan condemns killing of two Kashmiris by Indian forces: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned the continuing spree of extrajudicial killings of innocent Kashmiris in staged encounters and fake cordon-and-search-operations by Indian occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), ARY NEWS reported.

Two Kashmiris were martyred today in Pulwama by Indian occupation forces in the so-called cordon-and-search operation, bringing the figure to at least 18 Kashmiris being martyred with impunity in the last month.

The Foreign Office spokesman while commenting on the matter said that while the fundamental freedoms of Kashmiris remain suspended, the Indian forces have further intensified their repression in IIOJK in the past weeks.

“Extra-judicial killings, arbitrary arrests, incarceration of hundreds of common Kashmiris and Hurriyat leaders under the draconian laws and harassment at the military check-points or during the night raids continue with impunity,” he said adding that hateful terms such as “hybrid terrorists” and “white-collar terrorists” are used to further demonize them.

The deteriorating security and human rights situation in the occupied territory is a matter of grave concern for the international community, the foreign office said while terming the visit by Indian ministers to the occupied territory as a ploy to divert attention from India’s state-sponsored terrorism.

The foreign office further said no amount of lies, deceit, and publicity stunts by the RSS-BJP votaries in the name of fake ‘normalcy’ and development, can mask, address or remove the total alienation of the Kashmiris in IIOJK.

“India must realize that the path to sustainable peace and development in the region is through the permanent resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.”