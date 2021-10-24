Pakistan condemns killing of youth in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday condemned the killing of Kashmiri youth in occupied Kashmir at the hands of Indian forces as he crossed a barricade, ARY NEWS reported quoting Foreign Office.

According to the Foreign Office spokesman, on Sunday morning, in another brutal episode of violence, Indian Occupation forces reportedly killed an innocent Kashmiri Shahid Ahmad, in cold blood while he was crossing a barricade in the Zainapora area of Shopian in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said that his tragic picture as carried by media is reflective of India’s ongoing barbarity in IIOJK that must jolt the world’s conscience.

“Unfortunately, Kashmiris are forced to live in an environment of perpetual fear and intimidation under Indian occupation and tyranny, while New Delhi continues to peddle its fabricated propaganda of “normalcy” in the world’s most militarized zone,” the spokesman said.

The Foreign Office said that under the rule of BJP-RSS combine, the only thing that has been made “normal” is the extrajudicial killing of innocent Kashmiris.

The spokesman said that India must understand that the bogey of terrorism that it created to justify its atrocities in the occupied territory has been busted.

“Braving years of Indian aggression and systematic human rights violations, the Kashmiri people remain resolute in their legitimate struggle for self-determination,” he said.

The spokesman further added that rather than continuing with its diversionary tactics, India must stop human rights violations of innocent Kashmiris in IIOJK and create an environment conducive for a durable solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.

