Pakistan condemns tear gas shelling on Muharram procession in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned the use of tear gas shells and firing of warning shots on Muslims taking part in a peaceful Muharram procession in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafiz Chaudhri said in a statement that dozens of Kashmiris were reportedly detained and journalists subjected to baton charge in the disputed region.

“Imposition of restrictions on Muharram processions represents complete disrespect and deep-rooted prejudice by the Indian government for the sentiments of the Muslims in IIOJK,” he said, adding it is also a flagrant violation of Kashmiris’ fundamental right of freedom of religion.

“India must realise that through oppression, intimidation and systematic violation of fundamental rights, it cannot break the will of Kashmiris in their just struggle for right to self-determination,” the spokesperson stressed.

Pakistan called upon the international community, the United Nations, and other human rights and humanitarian organisations to take notice of “brutal suppression of the religious rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people in violation of international law and conventions”.