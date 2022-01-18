Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Abu Dhabi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on civilian areas by the Houthis in Abu Dhabi on Monday that claimed several lives, including a Pakistani national.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar, in a statement issued here on Tuesday, said Islamabad offers condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.

He said such attacks violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the UAE and pose a grave threat to the regional peace and security. He said Pakistan calls for their immediate cessation.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan stands in solidarity with the brotherly people and the government of the United Arab Emirates in the face of this wanton act of terrorism.

On Monday, three fuel trucks were exploded, killing three people, and a fire broke out near Abu Dhabi airport in what Yemen’s Houthi group had said was an attack deep inside the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the region’s commercial and tourism hub.

Three people were killed and six wounded when three fuel tanker trucks exploded in the industrial Musaffah area near storage facilities of oil firm ADNOC, state news agency WAM said. It said those killed were two Indians and a Pakistani.

The Houthi movement has frequently launched cross-border missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, but has claimed few such attacks on the UAE, mostly denied by Emirati authorities.

