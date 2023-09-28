Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on Bahrain Defense Force

28.9 C
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday condemned the terrorist attack on Bahrain Defense Force position on the Southern border of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia which resulted in the martyrdom of two Bahraini personnel and injured others, ARY News reported quoting MoFA.

“We extend deepest condolences to the Kingdom of Bahrain, its brotherly people and families of the martyrs. We pray for full recovery of the injured members of the Bahrain Defense Force,” the foreign office spokesperson said in a statement.

