Pakistan condemns vandalization, burning of Muslim houses in India

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned the vandalization and burning of over 40 houses of the Muslim community in the Karauli area of the Indian state of Rajasthan by radical Hindu zealots.

The Foreign Office in a statement said that Hindu extremists belonging to BJP-RSS dispensation with the connivance of the local security authorities were involved in incident.

The statement said equally alarming is the apathy of state machinery which wantonly looked the other way and failed in its basic duty of protecting the lives and properties of its citizens.

Regretfully, the minorities in India, especially Muslims continue to live under fear and intimidation. The BJP-RSS combine has enabled perpetuation of senseless violence against minorities as part of its ‘Hindutva’ agenda marked by hate and majoritarianism.

The Foreign Office said that recent history is replete with traumatic instances that reflect the current regime’s deep-seated animosity against the Muslims in India. The deafening silence of the BJP leadership and the absence of discernible action against ‘Hindutva’ proponents must ring alarm bells across the international community.

Read more: Pakistan wants to resolve issues with India via talks: COAS Qamar Bajwa

Rather than relenting in their hostilities against the Muslims, the BJP-RSS activists have intensified the atrocities. Recently, on Sunday last, Yati Narsinghan, the infamous Haridwar priest, once again brazenly called upon the Hindus to take up arms against the Muslims.

Pakistan called upon the international community to take immediate notice of the worrying level of Islamophobia in India and prevail upon Indian authorities to prevent systematic human rights violations against minorities particularly Muslims and take effective steps to ensure the safety, security and well-being of all minorities in India.

Comments