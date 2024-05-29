Pakistan condoles landslide deaths in Papua New Guinea

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday expressed its condolence over the losses of life and properties caused by massive landslide in Papua New Guinea, ARY News reported quoting MoFA.

“The people and government of Pakistan are deeply saddened by the widespread death and destruction caused by a massive landslide in Enga province in Papua New Guinea,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement.

She conveyed heartfelt condolences and sympathies over the tragic loss of life.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We pray for early recovery of those who are missing and stand with the people and government of Papua New Guinea in this hour of national tragedy,” the spokesperson added.

It is pertinent to mention here that over more than 2,000 people were buried in a massive landslide that swept over a remote village in Papua New Guinea.

“The landslide buried more than 2,000 people alive and caused major destruction,” the country’s national disaster centre told the UN office in the capital Port Moresby.

A once-bustling remote hillside village in Enga province was almost wiped out when a chunk of Mount Mungalo collapsed in the early hours of Friday morning, burying scores of homes and the people sleeping inside them.

The landslide caused “major destruction to buildings, food gardens and caused major impact on the economic lifeline of the country”, the disaster office said.

The main highway to Porgera Mine was “completely blocked”, it said in the letter, which was received by UN officials on Monday morning.

“The situation remains unstable as the landslip continue to shift slowly, posing ongoing danger to both the rescue teams and survivors alike.”

The scale of the catastrophe required “immediate and collaborative actions from all players”, it said, including the army, and national and regional responders.

It called on UN to inform Papua New Guinea’s development partners “and other international friends” of the latest situation.

Assistance should be coordinated through the disaster centre, it said.