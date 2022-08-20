Pakistan condoles with Turkey on loss of lives in tragic accident

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday extended heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Turkey on the loss of precious lives in a tragic accident.

In a statement, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said, “We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic traffic accident in Gaziantep, Turkiye, resulting in the loss of a number of precious lives and injuries to many more.

“We seek Allah Almighty’s blessings for the departed souls and pray for the swift recovery of the injured. We also convey our deepest condolences to the brotherly people and Government of Turkiye in this hour of sorrow,” he added.

Sixteen people were killed in southeast Turkey on Saturday when a bus crashed into emergency workers and journalists who were attending an earlier accident on a highway near the city of Gaziantep, local authorities said.

Regional governor Davut Gul said the dead included three firefighters, four emergency health workers and two drone operators from a Turkish news agency.

“At around 10:45 this morning, a passenger bus crashed here,” Gul said, speaking from the scene of the accident on the road east of Gaziantep.

“While the fire brigade, medical teams and other colleagues were responding to the accident, another bus crashed 200 metres behind. The second bus slid to this site and hit the first responders and the wounded people on the ground.”

