Pakistan conducts successful training launch of Shaheen-II ballistic missile: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan has successfully conducted training launch of surface-to-surface ballistic missile Shaheen-II, the military’s media wing said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the training launch was aimed at training of troops, validating various technical parameters and performance evaluation of different sub-systems incorporated for improved accuracy and enhanced survivability.

The test-firing was witnessed by senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers of strategic organizations.

Director General Strategic Plans Division appreciated the technical prowess, dedication and commitment of scientists who contributed towards this land mark achievement, ISPR statement read.

President Zardari, Prime Minister Shhebaz Sharif, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, and services chiefs congratulated the scientists and engineers on this achievement.