Pakistan to compete in T20 World Cup, Govt confirms India match exclusion

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif met with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi in Lahore, holding detailed consultations on Pakistan’s participation in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

Following the meeting, the government granted approval for the national cricket team to take part in the tournament. However, it was decided that Pakistan will not play its scheduled match against India on February 15, 2026, in line with the government’s directives.

The discussions focused on ensuring the team’s participation while addressing security, scheduling, and diplomatic considerations. The decision reflects a balance between Pakistan’s commitment to international cricket and national policy.

A government spokesperson confirmed the outcome via an official tweet, emphasizing that Pakistan will compete in the World Cup while refraining from the India fixture.

The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026, however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India. — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) February 1, 2026

The situation around Pakistan’s participation had been under the spotlight for weeks.

The ICC rejected Bangladesh’s request to change its tournament venue, leading to Bangladesh withdrawing from the event. Scotland was named as their replacement, adding uncertainty and extra pressure on the PCB, which had publicly supported Bangladesh’s stance during the dispute.

Pakistan is now scheduled to start its World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on 7 February. The team is placed in Group A alongside the USA, Namibia, and other key competitors.

Under the tournament’s hybrid hosting model, Pakistan’s group-stage matches will take place in Sri Lanka, even though India remains one of the co-hosts, a factor that has caused some concern within the PCB.