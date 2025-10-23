Pakistan govt considering 'temporary ban' on meat, poultry exports

The Pakistan government is reportedly considering a ‘temporary ban’ on meat and poultry exports, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Sources within the Ministry of Production said the move is aimed at ensuring the availability of affordable meat and poultry for the public.

They further said that recent floods have severely affected the agriculture and livestock sectors, resulting in reduced local production and unjustified price hikes in the domestic market.

The ministry noted that soaring meat prices have also impacted poultry rates, while exports to Middle Eastern countries continue unabated.

Currently, mutton is being sold between Rs2,500 and Rs3,000 per kilogram, far above the official rate of Rs1,600, while beef is priced at Rs800 per kilogram.

Officials believe that a temporary export ban could help stabilize local prices and make meat products more affordable for consumers nationwide.

Earlier, two individuals were arrested in a police action near the Railway crossing in Mosa Colony for allegedly selling dead chickens to eateries, restaurants, and hotels across Karachi, police said.

According to Gulberg police, the two suspects, identified as Anwar and Kamal, were arrested for allegedly selling and supplying dead chickens to food centers in the F.B. Area, New Karachi, and many other locations.

Police also recovered 80 kg of dead chickens from the suspects.

The police stated the accused are shopkeepers who habitually bought chickens that died during transportation to shops across the city on trucks.