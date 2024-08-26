Govt considers installing prepaid electricity meters

Federal Minister for Power, Awais Leghari, announced on Monday that the ruling coalition government is considering the installation of a prepaid meter system for electricity, akin to the prepaid system used for mobile phones.

During a press conference in Multan, Leghari underscored the government’s commitment to eradicate electricity theft in the country.

He assured that measures are being taken to curb this menace and provide convenience to electricity consumers.

The minister revealed that discussions are underway with power distribution companies to ensure the disbursement of the Rs45 billion relief package to every consumer.

The prepaid meter system, if implemented, will enable consumers to pay for electricity in advance, reducing the likelihood of theft and default payments.

The energy minister further said that the government has proposed its reform plans and energy vision to the National Energy Administration of China.

Awais Leghari said that an important aspect of these talks involved the re-profiling of debt amounting to $8.5 to $9 billion, which is expected to reduce electricity prices and increase demand for electricity.

He further stated that the finance minister and other officials have engaged with Chinese bankers for potential investments in Pakistan’s power sector.

Another key component of these reforms, he said, involves converting electricity generation plants from imported coal to local coal, which could significantly lower the cost per unit of electricity.

He noted that four coal plants, including the government-owned Jamshoro plant, were being considered for conversion to local coal, aiming to reduce electricity costs from approximately 24 rupees per unit to around 8 rupees per unit.