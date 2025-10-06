Pakistan mulls demolishing New York’s Roosevelt hotel to build skyscraper: Bloomberg

Islamabad: Pakistan is exploring options for its PIA-owned Roosevelt Hotel in New York City, including the possibility of demolishing the iconic landmark and constructing a skyscraper in its place.

This move is part of Islamabad’s broader strategy to meet its commitments to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), according to a report by Bloomberg.

The 1,025-room hotel, located in midtown Manhattan, was shuttered in 2020 due to significant revenue losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. For a brief period in 2023, it served as temporary accommodation for migrants before being closed again.

Speaking to Bloomberg in Islamabad, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Privatisation and Chairman Privatisation Commission, Muhammad Ali, said the government is keen on a joint venture where Pakistan will contribute the land and the partner will bring in the equity. The other option is to retain the hotel if it makes economic sense, he said.

“We will have clarity on this in the next few months after finalization of the JV partner and market sounding,” he said.

This move is part of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government’s broader effort to restructure or sell state-owned assets, a key commitment made to the IMF under the terms of a $7 billion loan agreement, Bloomberg reported.

The first asset to be privatized could be Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), with Ali expressing hope that the sale would be completed by November.

He noted that several large business groups in Pakistan are interested in purchasing PIA and have the capacity to run it. Ali estimated that the airline would require an investment of approximately half a billion dollars to return to profitability.

Pakistan is in the process of appointing advisers for the hotel transaction, Bloomberg said. “The government will finalize a new adviser later this month after bids from seven groups, including Citigroup Inc., CBRE Group Inc., and Savills PLC.”