Pakistan continues to report rise in Covid cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported four deaths and 789 fresh novel coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting National Institute of Health (NIH).

The National Institute of Health (NIH) stated that during the past 24 hours, a total of 21,741 tests COVID-19 diagnostic tests were conducted, of which 789 samples came back positive.

Following the detection of new cases, the COVID-19 positivity ratio stood at 3.63 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 3.85%.

COVID-19 Statistics 04 August 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 21,741

Positive Cases: 789

Positivity %: 3.63%

Deaths: 04

Patients on Critical Care: 160 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) August 4, 2022

According to the data issued by NIH, 160 COVID-19 patients were being treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) across the country at different medical facilities.

Meanwhile, the National Institute of Health has advised strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs), including mask wearing and social distancing during Muharram gatherings.

Gathering and majalis to remember the Shuhada-e-Karbala (martyrs of Karbala) have started as the country observes the first day of the month of Muharram to mark the beginning of the new Islamic year.

