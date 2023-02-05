Pakistan conveyed powerful message of support to Kashmiris: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed gratitude to the people of Pakistan belonging to all walks of life including overseas Pakistanis for their passionate participation in the observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

In a Twitter message, PM Shehbaz Sharif said, “I am grateful to people of Pakistan belonging to all walks of life incl. overseas Pakistanis for their passionate participation in observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day.”

“Pakistan has conveyed a powerful message of support to Kashmiris in their just struggle for self-determination,” he added.

I am grateful to people of Pakistan belonging to all walks of life incl. overseas Pakistanis for their passionate participation in observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day. Pakistan has conveyed a powerful message of support to Kashmiris in their just struggle for self-determination — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) February 5, 2023

Earlier in the day, PM Sharif stressed the forging of unity and solidarity by shunning all political differences which would further infuse vigour and strength into the Kashmir cause.

Addressing a special session of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly (AJKL) on the occasion of ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’, the prime minister said Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had declared Kashmir as ‘a jugular vein of Pakistan’.

The prime minister said that divisions were apparent in the society which was regrettable, but in Muzaffarabad, AJK and Pakistan, all the political parties, their leadership and the assembly members were in unison which reflected the national unity, harmony and solidarity that certainly perturbed India.

Comments