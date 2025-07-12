web analytics
Pakistan could benefit with exports to Vietnam: Jam Kamal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Minister of Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Saturday said that Pakistan could be benefited with exports to Vietnam.

“During the visit sectoral production and trade growth were discussed,” Jam Kamal said while talking to media after his Vietnam visit.

He said the visit has facilitated business to business visits between Pakistan and Vietnam adding that the Vietnamese businessmen will soon arrive to Pakistan.

Talking over the scope of trade with Vietnam, he said the country’s aggregate trade nearing to hit 800 billion dollars. “There is an opportunity of over 350 billion exports with Vietnam,” he said.

“We have restored the bilateral trade committee. Vietnam sees bilateral relations with Pakistan in its interest,” commerce minister said.

He said Vietnam’s present GDP growth is 7.5 percent which is expected to reach to double figure in next two to three years.

“We have devised a roadmap of trade with Vietnam, which is an opportunity for Pakistan”.

He said a meeting with the Vietnamese counterpart was held during the prime minister’s visit of Saudi Arabia. “The prime minister given the task to boost mutual trade”, he added.

