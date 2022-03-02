Pakistan reports 22 more Covid-19 deaths, 765 new infections

ISLAMABAD: The Covid-19 has claimed the lives of 22 people in Pakistan, pushing the death toll to 30,218, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed Pakistan registered 765 new cases of the pandemic.

Statistics 2 Mar 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 34,296

Positive Cases: 765

Positivity %: 2.23%

Deaths :22

Patients on Critical Care: 981 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) March 2, 2022

During the past 24 hours, Pakistan conducted 34,296.

The positivity rate remained 2.23 per cent. The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care at various hospitals across the country has dropped to 981.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Pakistan has conducted overall 26,498,814 tests to diagnose the coronavirus including 34,296 tests during the past 24 hours.

1,445,245 people have got their health back including 2,307 in a single day in Pakistan. Earlier, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decided to allow a full capacity crowd during the matches between Pakistan and Australia, which will begin from March 4. The country’s top platform overseeing Covid response decided to allow the 100 per cent crowd to enjoy the matches between Australia and Pakistan. Sources privy to the development said that the NCOC has dispatched letters regarding the decisions to the federal government and the provinces while the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also been informed.

