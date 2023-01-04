Pakistan reports two Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded two Covid-19-related deaths and 22 fresh Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Wednesday, quoting the National Institute of Health (NIH).

According to the statistics issued by NIH, a total of 5,126 Covid-19 diagnostic tests were conducted, of which 22 samples came back positive.

The number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,575,855 while the nationwide tally of fatalities stands at 30,638.

COVID-19 Statistics 04 January 2023

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 5,126

Positive Cases: 22

Positivity %: 0.43%

Deaths: 02

Patients on Critical Care: 14 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) January 4, 2023

The COVID positivity ratio was recorded at 0.43 per cent.

Karachi reports new Covid variant cases

The Sindh Health Department Tuesday confirmed the presence of XBB and XBB-1 sub-variants of the Omicron variant in Karachi.

Karachi has detected six cases of the new Covid-19 variant, XBB and XBB-1, the health department said in a statement.

However, they confirmed that the South Asian country was still safe from the highly infectious variant – BF.

According to reports, China is experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases due to a strain that is a sub-variant of the highly infectious Omicron variant: BF.7 or BA.5.2.1.7.

