Drone attack near Yemen’s Ras Isa port puts 27 Pakistanis in peril

KARACHI: A foreign oil tanker came under a drone strike near Yemen’s Ras Isa port, sparking a massive fire on board and leaving the lives of 27 crew members from Pakistan in grave danger, ARY News reported.

According to initial details, the tanker had departed from Tehran carrying oil and was approaching Yemen’s Ras Isa port when it was struck by drones or rockets. The attack triggered a fierce fire that continues to spread, creating an extremely hazardous situation for those on board.

Family members of the affected Pakistanis told ARY News that the sailors were initially evacuated but were later forced back onto the burning vessel, where they are now confined to a cabin under duress.

Video messages received by ARY News show the trapped Pakistan crew appealing desperately for help, saying they have no firefighting equipment, food, or proper safety provisions.

In one message, a sailor said: “We were attacked by drones on the night of the 16th. The ship’s condition is very bad, and our families are extremely worried. We request the Government of Pakistan and the concerned authorities to rescue us immediately.”

Reports suggest the vessel remains near Yemen’s Ras Isa port, with heavy smoke still billowing from the ship. Crew members face severe shortages of food and drinking water, further compounding their ordeal.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the drone or rocket attack. The stranded Pakistanis and their families have urgently appealed to the Government of Pakistan and international authorities to intervene and secure their safe rescue.

In April of current year, eight Pakistani nationals were gunned down in neighboring Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan Province.

According to reports, eight Pakistani nationals were killed this morning in the village of Hazabad, located in the Mehrstan district of Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province.

The victims, identified as mechanics, were shot dead while working at a workshop. Iranian media reports state that the deceased were mechanics, with five of them identified so far.

The workshop owner, Dilshad, and his son Naeem, along with Jafar, Danish, and Nasir, all hailing from Punjab, are among the victims.