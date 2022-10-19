Pakistan Cricket Board responds to Jay Shah’s remarks

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday issued a statement following the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mr Jay Shah’s remarks regarding Asia Cup 2023.

After BCCI’s 91st Annual General Meeting, Jay Shah, who is also the chief of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), had said on Tuesday that Asia Cup 2023- originally scheduled to be played in Pakistan- will be played at a neutral venue.

“We will have Asia Cup 2023 at a neutral venue. It is the government which decides over the permission of our team visiting Pakistan so we won’t comment on that but for the 2023 Asia Cup, it is decided that the tournament will be held at a neutral venue,” Jay Shah told India’s ANI news agency.

“The PCB has noted with surprise and disappointment yesterday’s comments made by the ACC President Mr Jay Shah with regards to shifting of next year’s Asia Cup to a neutral venue. The comments were made without any discussion or consultation with the Board of the Asian Cricket Council or the Pakistan Cricket Board (event host) and without any thoughts towards their long-term consequences and implications,” the PCB statement read.

The Pakistan Cricket Board expressed displeasure over the fact that after having presided over the ACC meeting during which Pakistan was awarded the ACC Asia Cup with an overwhelming support and response from the ACC Board Members, Mr Shah’s statement of shifting of the ACC Asia Cup has clearly been made unilaterally. The statement noted that this is contrary to the philosophy and spirit for which the Asian Cricket Council was formed in September 1983 – a united Asian cricket body to safeguard the interests of the its Members and organise, develop, and promote the game of cricket in Asia.

“The overall impact of such statements have the potential to split the Asian and international cricketing communities, and can impact Pakistan’s visit to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC Events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle. The PCB has to date not received any official communication from the ACC on the statement of the ACC President. As such, the PCB has written to the Asian Cricket Council to convene an emergency meeting of its Board as soon as practically possible on this important and sensitive matter” the PCB demanded.

