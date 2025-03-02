PCB Chief meets domestic cricketers ahead of New Zealand series

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi met with domestic performers on Sunday ahead of the national side’s upcoming New Zealand tour.

The meeting came days after Pakistan were eliminated from the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 in the group-stage.

Reports had earlier said that the Pakistan Cricket Board was considering resting senior players to give chance to young talent in the upcoming New Zealand tour.

Amid speculations about changes in the white-ball team, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi met young talent from the domestic circuit.

The meeting was attended by several domestic cricketers including Khawaja Nafay, Abdul Samad, Haider Ali, Muhammad Ali, Ali Raza, Ahmed Daniyal, Nisar Ahmed, Mohammad Ibtisam and Mohammad Salman.

Youngsters Afaq Afridi, Saad Masood, Muaz Sadaqat, Arafat Minhas, Mubasir Khan, Hassan Nawaz, Faisal Akram, Tahir Baig, and Qasim Akram were among the attendees of the meeting.

Read more: Same faces will replace newcomers in Pakistan cricket team: Basit Ali

Pertinent to note here that former cricketers and fans lambasted senior players including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi after Pakistan’s early exit from the Champions Trophy 2025.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistan Cricket (@therealpcb)

Calls were made to the Pakistan Cricket Board to drop senior players and give chances to domestic performers in the national side’s future tours.

Pakistan team is set to depart for New Zealand for a white-ball tour which will run from March 16 to April 5, featuring five T20Is and three ODIs.

The T20I series will commence with the first game in Christchurch on March 16, followed by the second match in Dunedin on March 18.

The third match will be played in Auckland on March 21, while the fourth and fifth games are scheduled on March 23 and 26, respectively.

Following the conclusion of the T20I series, the teams will travel to Napier for the first ODI, scheduled for March 29.

The two sides will face off in the second ODI on April 2 in Hamilton, while the third and final ODI will be played in Mount Maunganui on April 5.