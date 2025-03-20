PCB dismisses reports about Champions Trophy 2025 financial loss

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday dismissed the reports spread by the Indian media about the financial aspects of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Amir Mir, advisor to the PCB chairman, and Javed Murtaza, PCB Chief Financial Officer (CFO), held a press conference in Lahore to address the rumours that Pakistan cricket suffered a loss of $85 million by hosting the Champions Trophy 2025.

“We need to expose the propaganda of the Indian media and the anti-Pakistan elements who have been running a shop of lies. Unfortunately, even some Pakistani media outlets are broadcasting it,” Mir stated.

According to Amir Mir, Pakistan Cricket was expecting a profit of Rs3 billion, as compared with the initial projection of Rs2 billion.

“The estimated profit from the Champions Trophy 2025 stands at Rs3 billion. This revenue is generated from gate money and ground fees,” he said.

The PCB official went on to clarify that the board did not spend any money from its pocket, with all $70 million expenses covered by the ICC.

“PCB did not contribute any money for the Champions Trophy 2025; ICC covered all expenses with a budget of $70 million, and a complete audit is yet to be conducted,” he said.

Terming the eight-team tournament a success, Mir revealed that Pakistan Cricket has paid Rs 4 billion in taxes to the government.

“The PCB has paid Rs4 billion in taxes to the government while its financial reserves continue to increase. The Champions Trophy was successfully organised, with all major teams playing in Pakistan,” he said.