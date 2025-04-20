PCB responds to former coach’s claim of unpaid dues

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has responded to the claims made by former head coach Jason Gillespie about the non-payment of his dues.

In a recent interview with an Australian media outlet, Gillespie claimed that he was still awaiting the remuneration of his nine-month stint with the PCB.

“Without going into the details, obviously still waiting on some remuneration from work that has been done. So just navigate through that in due course,” he said.

The former Pakistan cricket team coach added, “Admittedly, that has been a little bit disappointing but look, hopefully that can get sorted sooner rather than later.”

The Pakistan Cricket Board has now refuted his claims, saying that the former coach left the position without serving his four-month notice period.

“The former head coach abruptly left his position without giving a four month notice period, which was a clear breach of the contractual terms,” a spokesperson for the PCB added.

According to the spokesperson, the former Pakistan coach did not serve the notice period despite being fully aware of the contract, which mentioned a notice period applicable to both parties.

It is worth noting here that the former Australia pacer was appointed as Pakistan’s Test coach in April last year on a two-year contract.

However, he resigned from the post in December the same year, less than eight months into the job, just before the Pakistan cricket team’s Test series against South Africa.

Months after resigning from the post, Jason Gillespie accused Aqib Javed of campaigning for a coaching role across all formats.

“This is hilarious. Aaqib was clearly undermining Gary and I behind the scenes campaigning to be the coach in all formats. He is a clown,” Gillespie wrote in a social media post.