Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Akmal are in trouble… Here’s why

Pakistan cricketers Umar Akmal and Ahmed Shehzad found themselves in hot water after the latter left a domestic match in Karachi prematurely and went to Lahore.

The incident happened in the President’s Trophy fixture Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) at the UBL Sports Complex.

A cricket website’s report stated that batter Ahmed Shehzad did not come to the field for WAPDA, led by wicketkeeper batter Umar Akmal, during SNGPL’s chase of the 367-run target.

Despite the veteran cricketer’s absence, WAPDA dismissed SNGPL for 222 to win the game by 144 runs.

The report quoted sources saying that Ahmed Shehzad informed the concerned about him experiencing discomfort in his back and left for Lahore for essential tests.

SNGPL has reportedly not taken Ahmed Shehzad’s premature departure well and filed a complaint with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) against him over a breach of domestic cricket rules.

The PCB hinted at launching an inquiry against the player. A committee will assess the situation and take appropriate action according to its findings.

If found guilty, Ahmed Shehzad and the substitute fielder could be banned for a match and WAPDA captain captain, Umar Akmal, may be suspended for two games.

Moreover, the team’s coach or manager could be fined at least PKR20,000 rupees and the team could have the match-winning points deducted.

