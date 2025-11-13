Pakistan cricketers thank Sri Lanka for continuing white-ball tour

The series faced uncertainty after several Sri Lankan players reportedly requested to return home on November 12, a day after the first ODI in Rawalpindi.

In response, SLC assured its players that all safety measures were being implemented in close coordination with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and local authorities.

The board instructed players and support staff to continue the tour, clarifying that anyone choosing to leave would be immediately replaced to ensure the series proceeded without disruption.

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar praised Sri Lanka’s decision, posting on X: “Thank you Sri Lanka Team for standing with cricket and defeating terrorism.”

Similarly, former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja said: “After a turbulent day, I am so pleased to know that the Sri Lanka tour is on!”

“A collective effort from all of us will help address such manic behaviour and brutality! A big thank you to the Sri Lankan Board, the players, and our Cricket Board for their efforts to ensure that cricket emerges as the true winner!”

Current Pakistan stars also voiced their appreciation.

Salman Ali Agha thanked the Sri Lankan board and players for supporting Pakistan during a difficult time, urging fans to fill the stadium for the remaining ODIs.

Meanwhile, Pakistan ODI captain Shaheen Shah Afridi requested fans to attend the November 14 and 16 fixtures in large numbers, while Haris Rauf emphasized that Sri Lanka’s decision was a win for cricket itself.

Notably, the second ODI, originally scheduled for Thursday, 13 November, will now be played on Friday, 14 November, while the final fixture is set for Sunday, 16 November.