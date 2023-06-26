Pakistan criticises migration policies after Mediterranean shipwreck

GENEVA: Pakistan and several African nations called for more protections for migrants at the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council on Monday following the shipwreck off the coast in Greece.

At least 82 people died and hundreds more are feared dead in the June 12-13 shipwreck along the world’s most deadly migration route from Libya to Italy.

Pakistan, which had 350 of its nationals aboard the ship that capsized and sank, said the incident was a “grim reminder of the protection gaps”.

“The human cost of such a status quo is unacceptable,” Pakistan’s deputy permanent ambassador, Zaman Mehdi, told the 47-member council in unusually frank comments.

“Gaps in responsibility sharing, arrangements for the safe and timely search and rescue, disembarkation of all people rescued at sea and accountability must be plugged in the spirit of solidarity.”

The envoy for Gambia, a country from which many migrants depart on perilous journeys towards Europe, said that the issue required “urgent attention”.

Felipe Gonzalez Morales, UN Special Rapporteur on Migration, called on states to end the criminalisation of irregular migrants and find regular pathways for them.

He also reiterated a call made by hundreds of NGOs for the rights body to create a new international investigative body looking at human rights abuses committed against migrants. The idea is being discussed as part of the ongoing council session in Geneva.

‘Human traffickers to be brought to Pakistan via Interpol’

In a statement issued earlier today, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Deputy Director Tariq Masood said that human traffickers residing in foreign countries will be brought to Pakistan via Interpol.

Tariq Masood, while briefing media on the progress of probe after the Greece boat tragedy, said that 150 Pakistanis are missing in the incident. Out of 150 missing nationals, 115 belong to Gujrat, 30 from Mandi Bahauddin and one each from Hafizabad and Wazirabad.

He detailed that 11 human traffickers have been arrested so far and money laundering cases were lodged against them. Overall, 31 cases have been lodged against the suspects, he added.

“Six teams are working to arrest the human smugglers. Most prime suspects are residing in Libya. National identity cards and passports of suspected human traffickers have been blocked. Human traffickers in foreign countries will be brought to Pakistan via Interpol.”

He further said that DNA samples of 125 persons have been collected for identification purposes.