Pakistan crush Australia to seal T20I series

Pakistan produced a ruthless all-round performance to outclass Australia in the second T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday, sealing the three-match series with an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Defending a competitive 198/5, Pakistan’s bowlers, led by a dominant spin effort, dismantled Australia for just 108 in 15.4 overs, handing the visitors a crushing 90-run defeat.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha made the most of winning the toss and opting to bat first, as the hosts posted a commanding total on the back of his aggressive knock and a late surge from wicketkeeper Usman Khan.

Pakistan had a shaky start, losing Sahibzada Farhan for 5 in the second over with only 17 on the board. However, Agha quickly took control alongside Saim Ayub, and the pair ensured the innings did not lose momentum in the powerplay.

Agha dominated the stand, while Ayub played a brisk cameo before falling on the penultimate ball of the powerplay. The left-hander struck 23 off 11 balls, hitting four boundaries, before being dismissed by Cooper Connolly.

Pakistan then suffered another setback when Adam Zampa trapped Babar Azam lbw for 2, briefly putting pressure on the hosts at 76/3 in 7.1 overs.

But Agha continued his counter-attack and shifted the momentum decisively with a rapid partnership with Shadab Khan. The Pakistan skipper brought up his sixth T20I fifty in just 25 balls, eventually top-scoring with a blazing 76 off 40 deliveries, featuring eight fours and four sixes.

Australia finally got relief when Sean Abbott removed Agha in the 13th over, ending a threatening 49-run stand.

At the back end, Usman Khan ensured Pakistan finished strongly, registering his second T20I half-century with a composed yet fluent 52 off 35 balls, including four fours and two sixes. He also stitched a crucial 63-run partnership with Shadab, who contributed 28 off 20 balls, while Mohammad Nawaz chipped in with a quick 10 off 4 to push Pakistan to 198.

For Australia, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa, Cooper Connolly and Sean Abbott picked up a wicket each.

In reply, Australia never looked settled as Pakistan’s bowlers struck regularly and kept the scoring under control, eventually bundling the visitors out for 108 to wrap up the series with a match to spare.