web analytics
28.8 C
Karachi
Friday, May 16, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Pakistan Crypto Council CEO meets US acting ambassador

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: In a pivotal step toward strengthening Pakistan-United States (US) ties in the digital economy, Pakistan Crypto Council Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bilal Bin Saqib met with Natalia Baker, the acting US Ambassador to Pakistan, to discuss shared ambitions for blockchain, AI, and youth development.

According to a press statement, the meeting centered around empowering Pakistan’s vast and talented youth with skills in emerging technologies, and creating bridges between U.S. institutions and Pakistan’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. The Council emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to becoming a globally competitive innovation hub, with blockchain and AI at the core of its future economy.

“Pakistan is home to one of the world’s youngest populations — eager, ambitious, and ready to lead the future of Web3 and AI,” said Bilal Bin Saqib. “This is the time to invest in them, to connect them with global leaders, and to create real pipelines of opportunity between the U.S. and Pakistan.”

Read more: Pakistan Crypto Council marks a new digital chapter for economy: Fin

Plans are underway to initiate joint programs, talent exchanges, and strategic MOUs between U.S. tech companies and Pakistani startups — with the goal of building long-term partnerships that benefit both nations.

The Pakistan Crypto Council remains committed to using blockchain as a tool of diplomacy, education, and empowerment — ensuring that Pakistan’s youth are not left behind, but stand at the forefront of the global digital revolution.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.