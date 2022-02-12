LAHORE: Pakistan Cup – the final tournament of the domestic season 2021-22, will commence from March 2 to March 31 at three venues across the country, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced.
On the opening day, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – the defending champions will take on Central Punjab at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad.
The 33-match tournament, to be played on double-league basis, will be staged at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium, Islamabad’s House of Northern and Multan’s Multan Cricket Stadium.
Multan Cricket Stadium will also host the two Pakistan Cup semi-finals on 28 and 29 January and the final on 31 March.
To provide fans ball-by-ball live domestic cricket action, the PCB will live stream 10 group stage matches scheduled at the Multan Cricket Stadium. The decision to broadcast semi-finals and final at the same venue will be taken in due course.
The tournament carries nearly PKR10million in prize money. The tournament winners will bag PKR5million, while the runners-up will receive PKR2.5million.
The best performers of Pakistan Cup – Player of the Tournament, Best Batter, Best Bowler and Best Wicketkeeper – will equally share PKR1million amongst them and PKR800,000 will be handed to 32 player of the match award winners in group matches and semi-finals. The Player of the Final will receive PKR35,000.
Pakistan Cup schedule:
|Date
|Teams
|Venue
|Umpires
|Referee
|2-Mar
|Balochistan-Northern
|House of Northern Islamabad
|Saqib Khan-Imran Jawed
|Mohammad Anees
|Southern Punjab-Sindh
|Multan Cricket Stadium
|Zameer Haider-Ghaffar Kazmi
|Ali Naqvi
|Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Central Punjab
|Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad
|Qaiser Waheed-Nasir Hussain Sr.
|Nadeem Arshad
|4-Mar
|Balochistan-Sindh
|Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad
|Qaiser Waheed-Nasir Hussain Sr.
|Nadeem Arshad
|Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Southern Punjab
|Multan Cricket Stadium
|Zameer Haider-Ghaffar Kazmi
|Ali Naqvi
|Northern-Central Punjab
|House of Northern Islamabad
|Saqib Khan-Imran Jawed
|Mohammad Anees
|6-Mar
|Balochistan-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
|Multan Cricket Stadium
|Zameer Haider-Ghaffar Kazmi
|Ali Naqvi
|Sindh-Northern
|House of Northern Islamabad
|Saqib Khan-Imran Jawed
|Mohammad Anees
|Central Punjab-Southern Punjab
|Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad
|Qaiser Waheed-Nasir Hussain Sr.
|Nadeem Arshad
|8-Mar
|Balochistan-Central Punjab
|Multan Cricket Stadium
|Ghaffar Kazmi-Waleed Yaqub
|Ali Naqvi
|Southern Punjab-Northern
|House of Northern Islamabad
|Saqib Khan-Imran Jawed
|Mohammad Anees
|Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Sindh
|Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad
|Qaiser Waheed-Nasir Hussain Sr.
|Nadeem Arshad
|10-Mar
|Balochistan-Southern Punjab
|Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad
|Qaiser Waheed-Nasir Hussain Sr.
|Nadeem Arshad
|Northern-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
|House of Northern Islamabad
|Saqib Khan-Imran Jawed
|Iftikhar Ahmed
|Central Punjab-Sindh
|Multan Cricket Stadium
|Aftab Gillani-Waleed Yaqub
|Ali Naqvi
|Date
|Teams
|Venue
|Umpires
|Referee
|13-Mar
|Balochistan-Sindh
|Multan Cricket Stadium
|Aftab Gillani-Waleed Yaqub
|Iqbal Sheikh
|Central Punjab-Southern Punjab
|Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad
|Qaiser Waheed-Saqib Khan
|Nadeem Arshad
|Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Northern
|House of Northern Islamabad
|Imtiaz Iqbal-Imran Jawed
|Iftikhar Ahmed
|16-Mar
|Balochistan-Southern Punjab
|Multan Cricket Stadium
|Aftab Gillani-Waleed Yaqub
|Iqbal Sheikh
|Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Sindh
|House of Northern Islamabad
|Shozab Raza-Imtiaz Iqbal
|Iftikhar Ahmed
|Northern-Central Punjab
|Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad
|Qaiser Waheed-Saqib Khan
|Nadeem Arshad
|19-Mar
|Balochistan-Central Punjab
|Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad
|Zameer Haider-Ghaffar Kazmi
|Mohammad Anees
|Northern-Sindh
|House of Northern Islamabad
|Shozab Raza-Imtiaz Iqbal
|Iftikhar Ahmed
|Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Southern Punjab
|Multan Cricket Stadium
|Aftab Gillani-Waleed Yaqub
|Iqbal Sheikh
|22-Mar
|Balochistan-Northern
|Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad
|Zameer Haider-Ghaffar Kazmi
|Mohammad Anees
|Southern Punjab-Sindh
|Multan Cricket Stadium
|Aftab Gillani-Waleed Yaqub
|Iqbal Sheikh
|Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Central Punjab
|House of Northern Islamabad
|Shozab Raza-Imtiaz Iqbal
|Iftikhar Ahmed
|25-Mar
|Balochistan-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
|House of Northern Islamabad
|Shozab Raza-Imtiaz Iqbal
|Iftikhar Ahmed
|Central Punjab-Sindh
|Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad
|Zameer Haider Ghaffar Kazmi
|Mohammad Anees
|Northern-Southern Punjab
|Multan Cricket Stadium
|Aftab Gillani-Waleed Yaqub
|Iqbal Sheikh
|SEMI FINALS
|28-Mar
|No. 1 team Vs No. 4 team
|Multan Cricket Stadium
|Shozab Raza-Nasir Hussain Sr.
|Ali Naqvi
|29-Mar
|No. 2 team Vs No. 3 team
|Multan Cricket Stadium
|Zameer Haider-Imtiaz Iqbal
|Iqbal Sheikh
|FINAL
|31-Mar
|Winner of 1st SF Vs Winner of 2nd SF
|Multan Cricket Stadium
|Zameer Haider-Shozab Raza
|Ali Naqvi