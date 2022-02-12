LAHORE: Pakistan Cup – the final tournament of the domestic season 2021-22, will commence from March 2 to March 31 at three venues across the country, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced.

On the opening day, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – the defending champions will take on Central Punjab at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad.

The 33-match tournament, to be played on double-league basis, will be staged at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium, Islamabad’s House of Northern and Multan’s Multan Cricket Stadium.

Multan Cricket Stadium will also host the two Pakistan Cup semi-finals on 28 and 29 January and the final on 31 March.

To provide fans ball-by-ball live domestic cricket action, the PCB will live stream 10 group stage matches scheduled at the Multan Cricket Stadium. The decision to broadcast semi-finals and final at the same venue will be taken in due course.

The tournament carries nearly PKR10million in prize money. The tournament winners will bag PKR5million, while the runners-up will receive PKR2.5million.

The best performers of Pakistan Cup – Player of the Tournament, Best Batter, Best Bowler and Best Wicketkeeper – will equally share PKR1million amongst them and PKR800,000 will be handed to 32 player of the match award winners in group matches and semi-finals. The Player of the Final will receive PKR35,000.

Pakistan Cup schedule:

Date Teams Venue Umpires Referee 2-Mar Balochistan-Northern House of Northern Islamabad Saqib Khan-Imran Jawed Mohammad Anees Southern Punjab-Sindh Multan Cricket Stadium Zameer Haider-Ghaffar Kazmi Ali Naqvi Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Central Punjab Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad Qaiser Waheed-Nasir Hussain Sr. Nadeem Arshad 4-Mar Balochistan-Sindh Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad Qaiser Waheed-Nasir Hussain Sr. Nadeem Arshad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Southern Punjab Multan Cricket Stadium Zameer Haider-Ghaffar Kazmi Ali Naqvi Northern-Central Punjab House of Northern Islamabad Saqib Khan-Imran Jawed Mohammad Anees 6-Mar Balochistan-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Multan Cricket Stadium Zameer Haider-Ghaffar Kazmi Ali Naqvi Sindh-Northern House of Northern Islamabad Saqib Khan-Imran Jawed Mohammad Anees Central Punjab-Southern Punjab Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad Qaiser Waheed-Nasir Hussain Sr. Nadeem Arshad 8-Mar Balochistan-Central Punjab Multan Cricket Stadium Ghaffar Kazmi-Waleed Yaqub Ali Naqvi Southern Punjab-Northern House of Northern Islamabad Saqib Khan-Imran Jawed Mohammad Anees Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Sindh Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad Qaiser Waheed-Nasir Hussain Sr. Nadeem Arshad 10-Mar Balochistan-Southern Punjab Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad Qaiser Waheed-Nasir Hussain Sr. Nadeem Arshad Northern-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House of Northern Islamabad Saqib Khan-Imran Jawed Iftikhar Ahmed Central Punjab-Sindh Multan Cricket Stadium Aftab Gillani-Waleed Yaqub Ali Naqvi Date Teams Venue Umpires Referee 13-Mar Balochistan-Sindh Multan Cricket Stadium Aftab Gillani-Waleed Yaqub Iqbal Sheikh Central Punjab-Southern Punjab Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad Qaiser Waheed-Saqib Khan Nadeem Arshad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Northern House of Northern Islamabad Imtiaz Iqbal-Imran Jawed Iftikhar Ahmed 16-Mar Balochistan-Southern Punjab Multan Cricket Stadium Aftab Gillani-Waleed Yaqub Iqbal Sheikh Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Sindh House of Northern Islamabad Shozab Raza-Imtiaz Iqbal Iftikhar Ahmed Northern-Central Punjab Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad Qaiser Waheed-Saqib Khan Nadeem Arshad 19-Mar Balochistan-Central Punjab Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad Zameer Haider-Ghaffar Kazmi Mohammad Anees Northern-Sindh House of Northern Islamabad Shozab Raza-Imtiaz Iqbal Iftikhar Ahmed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Southern Punjab Multan Cricket Stadium Aftab Gillani-Waleed Yaqub Iqbal Sheikh 22-Mar Balochistan-Northern Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad Zameer Haider-Ghaffar Kazmi Mohammad Anees Southern Punjab-Sindh Multan Cricket Stadium Aftab Gillani-Waleed Yaqub Iqbal Sheikh Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Central Punjab House of Northern Islamabad Shozab Raza-Imtiaz Iqbal Iftikhar Ahmed 25-Mar Balochistan-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House of Northern Islamabad Shozab Raza-Imtiaz Iqbal Iftikhar Ahmed Central Punjab-Sindh Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad Zameer Haider Ghaffar Kazmi Mohammad Anees Northern-Southern Punjab Multan Cricket Stadium Aftab Gillani-Waleed Yaqub Iqbal Sheikh SEMI FINALS 28-Mar No. 1 team Vs No. 4 team Multan Cricket Stadium Shozab Raza-Nasir Hussain Sr. Ali Naqvi 29-Mar No. 2 team Vs No. 3 team Multan Cricket Stadium Zameer Haider-Imtiaz Iqbal Iqbal Sheikh FINAL 31-Mar Winner of 1st SF Vs Winner of 2nd SF Multan Cricket Stadium Zameer Haider-Shozab Raza Ali Naqvi

