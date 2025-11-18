Pakistan Customs seizes 30 kg of ICE worth Rs450mn in Balochistan

Panjgur: Pakistan Customs Enforcement has seized 30 kilograms of Ice (crystal methamphetamine) valued at Rs 450 million during an intelligence-based operation along the N-85 highway near Panjgur district in Balochistan.

According to a news release, the narcotics were recovered from 30 individually wrapped plastic bags hidden inside a car.

Acting on credible intelligence that a silver Vitz was transporting drugs from Basima toward the coastal belt, enforcement teams intercepted the car near the border area between Panjgur and Washuk districts.

A thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of narcotics concealed in different hidden compartments.

The seized Ice is estimated to have an international market value of Rs 450 million, while the non-customs-paid (NCP) Toyota Vitz used for smuggling is valued at Rs 2.5 million, according to the Customs officials. Both the narcotics and the vehicle have been confiscated.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) reiterated its firm resolve to combat narcotics trafficking and emphasized its commitment to eliminating this threat to society.

Earlier, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) dismantled a highly organized drug smuggling network that was using drones for cross-border narcotics trafficking, an ANF Headquarters spokesman said.

Acting on credible intelligence, ANF teams intercepted a vehicle near Bhedian Kalan Road in Kasur and arrested two suspects. A thorough search led to the recovery of 9 kilograms of heroin, a quadcopter drone, and related equipment. The narcotics had been expertly concealed in hidden compartments within the vehicle and the suspects’ personal belongings.

Following the arrests, the ANF launched a backtracking operation that led to the discovery of an illegal drone assembly and manufacturing facility named “Robotics” in Allama Iqbal Town, Lahore.

During the raid, multiple advanced drone systems were recovered, including hexcopters, quadcopters, fixed-wing hybrid VTOLs, and drone remotes.