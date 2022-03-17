Pakistan sees 514 fresh Covid cases, 2 fatalities

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday reported as many as 514 fresh cases of the Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said.

According to NCOC, the nerve centre leading Pakistan’s fight against COVID-19, a total of 38,595 samples were tested, out of which 514 turned out to be positive.

The nationwide Covid-19 test positivity ratio remained 1.33 per cent, according to the NCOC report.

Statistics 17 Mar 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 38,595

Positive Cases: 514

Positivity %: 1.33%

Deaths :2

Patients on Critical Care: 546 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) March 17, 2022

It added that four more Covid patients were died in last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 30,317.

The number of critical Covid patients in various hospitals across the country has come down to 546, according to a statement issue by NCOC.

So far, Sindh has reported as many as 572,868, Punjab 504,142, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 218,433, Balochistan 35,453, Islamabad 134,878, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 43,200 and Gilgit Baltistan 11,651.

It is pertinent to mention here that National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), on Wednesday announced the withdrawal of all Covid-19 related restrictions.

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar who also heads the NCOC, an umbrella body leading Pakistan’s fight against the pandemic, made the announcement, a key step for the country to move to normalization.

