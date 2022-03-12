Pakistan sees 571 fresh Covid cases, 6 fatalities

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday reported as many as 571 fresh cases of the Covid-19 pandemic in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said.

According to NCOC, a nerve centre for nationwide coordination on COVID-19 cases, a total of 36,885 samples were tested, out of which 571 or 1.54 per cent turned out to be positive.

It added that six more Covid-related fatalities were reported, taking the death toll to 30,304.

Statistics 12 Mar 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 36,885

Positive Cases: 571

Positivity %: 1.54%

Deaths :6

Patients on Critical Care: 641 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) March 12, 2022

The number of critical Covid patients in various hospitals across the country has come down to 641, according to a statement issue by NCOC.

So far, Sindh has reported as many as 571,548, Punjab 503,590, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 217,936, Balochistan 35,429, Islamabad 134,797, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 43,163 and Gilgit Baltistan 11,620.

Yesterday it emerged that the federal government has decided to shut National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), a nerve centre for nationwide coordination on COVID-19 cases, at the end of the ongoing month.

According to sources privy to the matter, the NCOC will be dysfunctional by March 31 and the National Institute of Health (NIH) will monitor the COVID situation in the country from April 01.

