Pakistan Day: Governor, CM Sindh visit Mazar-e-Quaid, pay respects

KARACHI: Sindh’s governor and chief minister visited Mazar-e-Quaid to pay tribute to the founder of the nation on Pakistan Day, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The day dawned with 31-gun salute in federal capital Islamabad and 21-gun salute in Karachi and other provincial capital cities.

Governor Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah arrived at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay respects. They laid floral wreaths and offered Fateha.

During the visit, they also wrote remarks in the visitors book.

Pakistan Navy celebrated the Pakistan Day with flag hoisting ceremonies at different units of the Navy, a spokesperson stated.

“Prayers were offered at mosques for security and stability of the motherland,” Navy spokesperson stated.

The nation is celebrating Pakistan Day with the armed forces showcasing their strength at the majestic military parade in Islamabad.

Pakistan Day marks the passing of the Lahore Resolution on March 23, 1940 when the All-India Muslim League demanded a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent.

