Pakistan decides to amend passport rules

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, the Pakistan government has decided to amend passport rules for the issuance of new and renewal passports.

As per details, interior ministry has sent a summary to the federal cabinet proposing amendments to the passport rules.

According to the summary, once the amendments are approved, passports can be issued to citizens from any city across the country.

Additionally, the summary states that passport fees for all categories can be paid at any branch of the National Bank.

Sources from the Ministry of Interior revealed that the rules will be amended following the cabinet’s approval. After the amendment, the process of obtaining a passport will be similar to that of acquiring a national identity card.

Read more: When will passport crisis end in Pakistan?

Meanwhile, Pakistan authorities have taken important decisions to overcome the issue pertaining to the delay in printing of the passports.

According to the details, the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports decided to purchase 20 new laminators and as many printers, the sources privy to the development said.

They added that the Directorate General of Immigration & Passports also decided to purchase five modern ARPM and two E-passport printers.

“With the new printers and laminators, 1,000 passports can be printed in one hour,” the sources added.