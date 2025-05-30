Pakistan decides to appoint ambassador to Kabul

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has decided to elevate its diplomatic presence in Kabul by appointing an ambassador, upgrading the current position of chargé d’affaires, ARY New reported.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar stated that relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan are moving in a positive direction, with significant progress made during a successful visit by a Pakistani delegation to Kabul on April 19, 2025.

Dar said that appointing an ambassador will further strengthen ties between the two brotherly nations, fostering deeper cooperation in areas such as economy, security, counter-terrorism, and trade.

He emphasized that the move will also promote mutual exchanges and enhance bilateral relations.

The development came after Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed to fully restore diplomatic ties at the ambassador-level.

As per details, progress was made in restoring diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan, as both countries agreed to reinstate full ambassador-level relations, according to sources.

Sources confirm that steps to reestablish complete diplomatic engagement at the ambassadorial level are expected soon.

The decision was reportedly made during high-level contacts between the two neighboring states.

It is worth mentioning here that, Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan held an informal meeting in Beijing, where they underscored the importance of trilateral cooperation for enhancing regional security and economic connectivity, said MoFA.

According to a spokesperson from Pakistan’s Foreign Office, the ministers agreed to strengthen diplomatic ties and maintain effective communication to foster trade, infrastructure development, and regional prosperity.

The three parties committed to deepening collaboration under China’s Belt and Road Initiative, with a specific focus on extending the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan to boost economic integration.