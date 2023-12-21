Pakistan decides to extend Hajj applications’ deadline for govt scheme

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan has decided to extend the deadline for submission of Hajj applications under the government sponsorship scheme by a week after facing a ‘slow response’, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The government has allocated 25,000 seats in the ‘Sponsorship Scheme Hajj’, introduced by the government this year, allowing overseas Pakistanis to apply for Hajj or sponsor someone in Pakistan for the journey by paying in US dollars. In return, applicants would not have to participate in the balloting process.

Sources told ARY News that only 3,161 applications have been received so far under the government sponsorship scheme against a quota of 25,000.

Sources added that the Ministry of Religious Affairs have decided to extend the deadline for Hajj applications by a week as it was determined to complete the allocated quota.

Furthermore, sources claimed the ministry has received more than 63,000 applications so far under the government regular scheme.

Previously, the government extended the Hajj application deadline by 10 days from December 12 to 22.

Saudi Arabia had restored Pakistan’s pre-coronavirus Hajj quota of 179,210 pilgrims and lifted the upper age limit of 65 years to perform the pilgrimage.

The quota for Pakistanis performing the pilgrimage under the government’s regular scheme next year is 89,605, with the pilgrimage expected to cost Rs1,075,000 per head.

Despite slashing Hajj expenses and introducing short-term Hajj facilities, the number of applications has dropped this year too. The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony had to return the quota of almost 20,000 to Saudi Arabia after dropping in Hajj pilgrims last year.

To attract pilgrims, the government has introduced both long and short-term packages spanning over 38 to 42 and 20 to 25 days, respectively.

Meanwhile, women, for the first time, can undertake the sacred journey without the traditional requirement of a male companion. Furthermore, the government would provide free-of-cost mobile SIMs with roaming internet packages.