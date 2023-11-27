16.9 C
Pakistan decides to launch national program on hepatitis, diabetes

Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: The inter-ministerial meeting chaired by caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan on Monday decided to launch National Diabetes, Hepatitis and National Health Support Programs.

The meeting was attended by all provincial ministers and their representatives. It took major decisions with consequences taking up ten point major reform agenda for the transformation of the health sector in the country.

It was decided to launch a National Diabetes Program costing Rs6.8 billion in view of the high prevalence of non-communicable diseases in the country.

The program will have a major impact on arresting the high incidence of the disease in Pakistan. Free screening and diagnosis facilities will be provided to the patients under this landmark initiative.

It was also agreed to launch the National Hepatitis Program at the cost of Rs34.5 billion under which free screening, diagnoses and treatment facilities will be provided across the country.

To strengthen primary health care it was decided to launch National Health Support Program at the cost of Rs430 million.

