India match boycott a blow for broadcasters, says Kamran

Former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal has backed the government’s decision to participate in the ICC T20 World Cup while refusing to play against India, calling the move justified and long overdue.

Speaking to ARY News, Akmal said Pakistan fully supports the government’s stance, adding that Pakistan has consistently extended goodwill, but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has never reciprocated.

He pointed to recent incidents during the Asia Cup, including the Indian team’s refusal to shake hands and its conduct at the toss, as clear examples of India’s approach. Akmal warned that if the BCCI does not correct its attitude, other cricket boards could also adopt a similar stance.

Former Pakistani wicket keeper, said the news of Pakistan potentially boycotting a match against India would have put both the ICC and the BCCI under pressure, adding that broadcasters would be particularly concerned due to the commercial importance of the fixture.

He further stated that India’s actions during the Asia Cup damaged the spirit of cricket, stressing that the sport cannot be run according to one country’s preferences. According to Akmal, the ICC will now be compelled to step in and engage with the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Kamran Akmal said that while Pakistan’s refusal to play India may not sit well with the ICC and broadcasters, it would likely force meaningful dialogue and could lead to corrective measures at the international level.

Pakistan to compete in T20 World Cup 2026

Earlier, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif met with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi in Lahore, holding detailed consultations on Pakistan’s participation in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

Following the meeting, the government approved the national cricket team to take part in the tournament. However, it was decided that the men in green would not play their scheduled match against India on February 15, 2026, in line with the government’s directives.

The discussions focused on ensuring the team’s participation while addressing security, scheduling, and diplomatic considerations. The decision reflects a balance between Pakistan’s commitment to international cricket and national policy.

A government spokesperson confirmed the outcome via an official tweet, emphasizing that Pakistan will compete in the World Cup while refraining from the India fixture.