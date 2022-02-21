Pakistan records decline in daily Covid-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: Covid-19 has claimed 31 more lives in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 30,040, the data shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed Monday.

As per details, 1,360 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported during the same period when 41,597 tests were conducted.

Statistics 21 Feb 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 41,597

Positive Cases: 1360

Positivity %: 3.26%

Deaths :31

Patients on Critical Care: 1302 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) February 21, 2022

The positivity rate remained 3.29pc as compared to yesterday’s 3.29pc. The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care at various hospitals across the country stands at 1,302.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Pakistan has conducted overall 26,136,422 tests to diagnose the coronavirus including 41,597 tests during the past 24 hours.

1,403,968 people have got their health back including 1,315 in a single day in Pakistan.

Pakistan on Sunday received 4.7 million more doses of Pfizer vaccine via the COVAX global distribution, bringing the total number of vaccines donated to almost 57m.

To date, the United States has donated over 453m vaccines around the world, and Pakistan has received a significant amount of doses, the US embassy said in a statement.

In October, the United States (US) shipped 6.6 million doses of Pfizer vaccine to Pakistan.

