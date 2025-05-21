web analytics
Pakistan deems Indus Water Treaty in force, official tells NA body

ISLAMABAD: “Pakistan considers the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) in force,” said the water resources secretary in a meeting the National Assembly’s standing committee.

The water resources standing Commitee’s session was chaired by Ahmed Ateeq Anwar.

Federal secretary told the NA body in a hearing that India didn’t convene the Indus Water Commissioners meeting in two despite a request from Pakistan.

He said under the water treaty Pakistan has right over the water of three western rivers of the Indus basin i.e. Indus River, Chenab and Jhelum.

“India can reserve only 3.6-million-acre-feet water of these rivers for power generation”, secretary told the committee.

Water resources secretary said that India in its letter wrote to Pakistan used words of ‘held in abeyance’ for the water treaty.

“Pakistan deems the IWT in force, the Indus basin treaty could not be suspended,” government official said.

“It will be the violation of the treaty if India affected the river water supply to Pakistan,” he said.

“India has recently conducted manipulation in Chenab’s water at Baglihar dam, Pakistan’s Indus water commissioner looking into the matter,” secretary added.

