Pakistan’s delegation 'arrives' in Afghanistan to review visa system reforms

ISLAMABAD: A high-level Pakistani technical delegation has arrived in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, ARy News reported on Wednesday, citing diplomatic sources.

According to diplomatic officials, the delegation includes representatives from the Ministry of Interior, relevant departments, and members of a technical team.

The delegation’s visit aims to improve the visa issuance system for Afghan nationals.

The sources said the Pakistani delegation will review ongoing reforms at the visa section of Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul, including measures to enhance efficiency and transparency.

They further clarified that the visit was scheduled well before the recent Pakistan-Afghanistan border tensions and clashes and is unrelated to any ceasefire, diplomatic talks, or recent hostilities.

Discussions during the visit will focus on the issuance of online visas, upgrading biometric systems, and other technical improvements, diplomatic sources added.

Earlier, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Pakistan and Afghanistan had agreed to a ceasefire, following 13 hours of negotiations held in Doha.

According to the Qatari Foreign Ministry’s statement, both sides also agreed to establish a permanent mechanism for mutual peace and stability. A follow-up meeting will be held in the coming days to ensure the implementation and sustainability of the ceasefire.

The statement asserted that these measures will contribute to strengthening peace, security, and stability between the two brotherly Islamic nations, and help lay the foundation for ending border tensions and promoting lasting regional peace.