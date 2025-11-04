Pakistan, other Islamic countries demand Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza

Istanbul: Pakistan, along with several Arab and Islamic countries, has demanded Israel’s withdrawal from the Occupied Palestinian Territories and called for the urgent rebuilding of Gaza.

Foreign ministers from Muslim nations convened in Istanbul to discuss the fragile U.S.-brokered ceasefire in Gaza, amid accusations that Israel has violated its terms.

Turkey, which played a central role in negotiating the now shaky three-week-old truce, is urging Muslim nations to use their influence to support Gaza’s reconstruction efforts.

According to a statement from Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar joined other Arab-Islamic foreign ministers in deliberating on the path toward a lasting ceasefire and sustainable peace in Gaza.

The leaders jointly called for urgent humanitarian aid for the Palestinians, condemned Israeli ceasefire violations, demanded Israel’s withdrawal from the Occupied Palestinian Territory and emphasized the rebuilding of Gaza.

Pakistan reaffirmed its principled stance for the establishment of an independent, viable and contiguous State of Palestine based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, in line with the UN and OIC resolutions, the statement added.

Countries participating in the talks—including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Pakistan, Indonesia, and Turkey—could contribute to a potential monitoring force envisioned to oversee the ceasefire’s implementation.

The leaders of the seven countries had met U.S. President Donald Trump in New York in September, shortly before Israel and Hamas agreed on his ceasefire plan. The Istanbul talks also focused on the humanitarian situation in the enclave.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told a press conference there were some issues in fully implementing the agreement because Israel was regularly violating it, adding Israel must fulfil its duty to allow in sufficient aid.