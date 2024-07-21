Frankfurt attack: Pakistan demands deportation of individuals involved in incident

Justice Helpline Ambassador to Europe Mian Mubeen Akhtar has strongly condemned the incident at the Pakistani consulate and demanded the German government to punish the people involved in the incident.

As per the details, some Afghan nationals vandalized outside the Pakistani Consulate General in Frankfurt, Germany.

Justice Helpline Ambassador to Europe Mian Mubin Akhtar has strongly condemned the incident, stating that the German government should take immediate notice to the incident and the people involved in the incident should be punished and deported.

Mian Mubeen Akhtar stated that Pakistan strongly condemns the act of vandalism by Afghan nationals’ miscreants outside the consulate.

On the other hand, Pakistan German Press Club and Shan Pakistan Germany Frankfurt have also strongly condemned the incident.

It should be noted that on July 20, 2024, an angry mob rioted in the premises of the Pakistani Consulate in Frankfurt, Germany, after which the police managed to arrest two people involved.