Pakistan demands independent homeland for Palestinians

ISTANBUL: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar called for the total withdrawal of Israel from all occupied Arab territories and the establishment of an independent homeland for the Palestinians with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

Addressing the Extraordinary Meeting of the D-8 Council of Foreign Ministers in Istanbul, the deputy prime minister also demanded the restitution of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people.

Ishaq Dar urged the international community to play its due role in stopping the aggravating situation in Gaza. He said the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) order directing Israel to immediately halt its military offensive in Gaza should be implemented.

Ishaq Dar said Pakistan has consistently supported a just, comprehensive and lasting peace in the occupied Palestinian territories based on international law and relevant United Nations resolutions.

Ishaq Dar said Pakistan maintains that a complete settlement of all unresolved Arab-Israeli problems is a prerequisite for long-term peace in the Middle East.

“For peace and security in the area, the creation of a sovereign, viable, and contiguous state in Palestine is a need,” the deputy prime minister added

Ishaq Dar said that there is no room for complacency or passivity in the face of the horrifying murders, abuses, and forced relocation of Palestinians. 3.

He said that in order to put an end to Israel’s heinous and savage atrocities, we must defend our Palestinian brothers and sisters and show a unified front.

The deputy prime minister said this timely gathering of foreign ministers of eight important Muslim countries must send a strong message of support to the Palestinian people.

He said it must also lead the call and campaign for concerted and immediate international action to halt Israeli aggression and open all channels of humanitarian assistance to the besieged people of Gaza.