Pakistan demands independent inquiry into Pahalgam incident

TOP NEWS

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the UK, Dr. Mohammad Faisal, has called for an independent and transparent international investigation into the Pahalgam incident, stating that those responsible must be held accountable regardless of identity or affiliation.

In an interview with British media, Dr. Faisal said that Pakistan rejects unilateral actions and condemns any retaliation carried out without due process.

“You cannot act as judge and executioner and begin bombing at will,” Dr. Faisal said. “Pakistan will fully cooperate in any international investigation related to the Pahalgam incident.”

Dr. Faisal also lauded the diplomatic efforts by the United States, Saudi Arabia, and other friendly nations in brokering the recent ceasefire between India and Pakistan, describing their roles as constructive and essential for regional stability.

PAK-INDIA CONFLICT

“A sustainable peace in the region cannot be achieved without resolving the Kashmir issue,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, following Operation Banyan Marsoos and what is being seen as a decisive Pakistani victory, celebrations erupted across major cities in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a nationwide observance of “Youm-e-Tashakur” (Day of Gratitude).

“This is a day to prostrate before Allah in gratitude,” said the Prime Minister, “and to honor the unparalleled bravery of the Pakistan Armed Forces. The Day of Gratitude would be marked as a symbol of our national resolve and unity.”

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

MORE STORIES

